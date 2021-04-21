LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is opening a new facility in Bardstown in the hopes of helping parents in rural areas get access to neurological care.
A neuroscience and primary care office, Norton Neurology Services, will open next week on John Rowan Boulevard. Norton invested nearly $1 million into the state-of-the-art facility.
Patients will have access to a neurologist, nurse practitioner and neurosurgeon for consultations and treatment.
The new facility will help them treat more patients closer to home.
"It's just going to be a great opportunity for patients to be seen in their community or near their community, rather than driving into the city for specialty services," Norton Healthcare Neurologist Dr. Jill Blanford said.
The primary care portion of the office is expected to open in June.
