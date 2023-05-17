LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is establishing a pediatrician office in the Russell neighborhood.
Norton Children's will have an office in the Seven Counties building at 2225 West Broadway. It will be the only solely-dedicated pediatric office in the area, according to a news release.
"We heard that you need more primary care options for kids in this community," Dr. Crystal Narcisse said. "It's so important to have that, because we want to make sure that if your son or your daughter is sick, if they need to establish care with their primary care, that they have the opportunity to do so."
The space will be more than 2,200 square feet of exam rooms and lab space. It will offer primary and specialty care after a $700,000 investment.
The pediatric office is expected to open this summer.
"My kids go to school in the West End," Narcisse said. "I go to church in the West End. It's a part of my life, and I know that if we bring quality healthcare to kids, it's going to affect our community as a whole."
