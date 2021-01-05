LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it has vaccinated more than 6,000 of its employees against COVID-19.
Another 3,000 are still scheduled to get their shots.
Norton said it's too early to tell how many health care workers turned down the vaccine.
There are currently about 170 patients in its hospitals suffering from the coronavirus. Forty-three of those patients are in the ICU, and 22 are on ventilators.
"Looking at the positivity rate and seeing what's going on in our community does give us concern for what we may see in the days and weeks ahead," said Charlotte Ipsan, chief administrative officer of Norton Women's and Children's Hospital. "Still, again, using those capacity numbers, we are not at capacity for being able to take care of anyone in the community from whatever their needs are."
Norton Healthcare reminds people that even after you get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you should continue to wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance.
