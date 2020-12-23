LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is issuing safety warnings ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Hospital officials said holiday celebrations have the potential to become super-spreaders for COVID-19. They recommend keeping circles small and celebrating with others virtually. If you have to celebrate in-person, officials suggest doing it outside.
"Looking at the weather forecast, that may be better on the weekend to kind of meet up in the backyard and space out and wear masks if we do want to see each other in person," Dr. Monalisa Tailor said.
Young people are often the spreaders of COVID-19, because sometimes they don't feel sick as they're infecting others.
