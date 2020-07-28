LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is warning Kentucky U.S. legislators that its ability to test for COVID-19 is vulnerable due to the reallocation of testing resources to other states.
According to a letter that was sent by the healthcare giant to Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, the federal government is diverting tests manufactured by Hologic away from Kentucky and to other states.
In the letter, Norton states that, "we have just been informed that we will not be receiving any testing reagents in the current and upcoming week (July 27) from Hologic."
"Each time we make a financial investment in a platform for testing to maintain services in the state of Kentucky, we find ourselves at the mercy of the Federal Government moving these supplies to other states," the letter states. "We understand the challenges and attempts to prioritize, but leaving our state without a sufficient capacity for testing creates significant challenges to protect our communities. This will leave us vulnerable in our testing capacity and much more reliant on sending out testing to an outside laboratory, thereby greatly delaying appropriate therapy and procedures for our patients."
Norton's Louisville hospitals and testing sites typically do about 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day. But when Norton officials recently requested more testing supplies, they didn't like the answer they got from distributors.
"We've seen recently that some of the vendors who provide testing supplies for us have said that they need to reallocate those and limit our supply in Kentucky and reallocate those to other states," said Dr. Steve Hester, chief medical officer for Norton Healthcare. "So that presents a concern for us and we feel like we need to address this at the federal and state levels."
Dr. Hester says Norton Healthcare has enough supplies to last at least a month or two, but the company always tries to order well in advance.
Most in-house tests at Norton provide results within hours.
The letter asks Rep. Yarmuth to help procure the needed testing supplies. A similar letter was sent to Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.
"It would be very helpful for us to receive our appropriate allocation for testing supplies," the letter states. "Our positive rate for COVID-19 appears to be increasing and we are very concerned that we are heading toward a second wave of infection."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.