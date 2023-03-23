LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare launched a program in 2021 aimed at helping reduce maternal mortality rates of women in underserved areas.
The Norton Women’s Doula Program is available for no cost to eligible patients who live in the California, Portland or Russell neighborhoods of Louisville. Cara Bland, director of women services at Norton, said the doula program started thanks to a generous donation from the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
"There's so much we can do," Bland said. "There's so much that we can add to our downtown campus and the patients that we serve in west Louisville."
One of those patients is Jamia Singleton, who, with the help of her doula, Keisha Yates, delivered her first baby recently at just 29 weeks.
"I actually didn't know anything about (the program) until I came here," Singleton said.
Yates is a mother of three but she's been in the delivery room for dozens of births.
"We are there from your appointments all the way through birth and postpartum," she said. "We are your emotional support, we educate you do physical support, we massage, we do everything."
In fact, she said it's a calling.
"I was built for this," Yates said. "I was put on this earth for this."
Women in the program receive prenatal care at Norton Women's Specialists downtown practices and deliver the babies at Norton Hospital. The program includes several home visits through the pregnancy and afterward.
Qualifying conditions include late prenatal care, gestational hypertensions, gestational diabetes, diabetes, preeclampsia or HELLP syndrome.
Yates is one of five doulas at Norton Women's Care, there to provide support for new moms. The goal is to change maternal outcomes, which is why the service is available at no cost to women in at-risk neighborhoods.
A 2021 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people of color are at much higher risk for high blood pressure and diabetes, which can led to issues with pregnancy and childbirth.
"African American women are four times more likely to die during childbirth than any other nationality or race," Yates said.
The doulas are all certified and have special training, so their services are not just limited to the delivery room.
"Sometimes, you need another woman ... by your side, holding your hand, giving you a hug, telling you it's OK," Yates said.
If and when Singleton has baby No. 2, she hopes her birth bestie is by her side.
"It helped me emotionally," Singleton said. "I had somebody I could talk to."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.