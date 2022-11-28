LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare's Prevention & Wellness Mobile Primary Care will now make weekly stops at the Nia Center in west Louisville.
Norton's Mobile Primary Care held an open house Monday at the Nia Center at Broadway and 29th Street to give people who live and work in the area the chance to take a tour and possibly make an appointment when the center becomes a regular stop every Monday. Norton Healthcare providers said this is a significant step toward providing health care for all in Louisville but particularly areas they've identified as underserved.
Nurse Practitioner Amanda R. Dewees showed patients around the mobile unit Monday where adults and and kids can go for wellness checks, illnesses, health screenings, vaccines and management of chronic conditions and minor injuries.
"Everyone deserves good health care," Dewees said. "So we're kind of bringing it to them and making sure that people stay healthy. You know, you don't always have to go to a provider because you're sick. Sometimes, you have to go when you're well, to stay well and to stay healthy and to make sure you're doing OK."
The mobile primary care unit will set up at different locations throughout the city and can treat anything the same as a brick and mortar primary care office would, from sick or wellness visits as well as any vaccination needs. They also hope this mobile unit will eliminate any transportation issues those in the community may have to get to an office.
Particularly with flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases soaring in the community, Norton Healthcare providers want you to know this is another option for treatment. The Mobile Primary Care unit can also accommodate any kind of testing from strep, flu and COVID-19 tests. It can can also accommodate some urine screenings as well as vaccines.
If you see the mobile unit around town, you're welcome to sign up for your first appointment as they will treat everyone of all ages. They’re also able to treat chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes and other long-term illnesses.
Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted as the schedule allows. To make an appointment or for questions, call 502-559-4335.
"This was kind of like a dream come true," Deweese said. "When this idea was brought to me, I said, 'This is perfect.' I love to help people. I like working. I don’t want to be in an office, cooped up in a building all the time. So going out into the community and being a part of you know something bigger than health care, something bigger than me."
Health officials stress that the mobile unit is not equipped to handle emergency cases, although they will treat and stabilize patients until they can be taken to the ER.
If a patient is having an allergic reaction, practitioners on board have some medications on board for treatment.
Mobile Primary Care is a Norton Healthcare Prevention & Wellness initiative in collaboration with the Institute for Health Equity, a Part of Norton Healthcare and is funded by the Norton Healthcare Foundation.
In addition to the Nia Center, the Mobile Primary Care sets up weekly at the following locations:
- Wednesdays at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton St.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays at Jefferson Green, 3010 Jefferson Green Drive (near Jefferson Mall)
Another location is planned in 2023.
CLICK HERE to find a Mobile Prevention Center stop near you.
