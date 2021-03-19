LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is updating its visitor policy in response to improved COVID-19 infection rates and vaccinations.
In a release, Norton says most patients in isolation, including COVID isolation, may now have one visitor unless the patent is on a ventilator.
Hospitalized adults may now have two visitors during visiting hours at all Norton Healthcare adult-service hospitals and one visitor overnight. Adult patients visiting doctors' offices and outpatient medical centers for appointments may have one visitor. All visitors must be at least 18-years-old.
Children may have two visitors to take them to appointments. All visitors must still wear a mask.
“We know that patients and families have struggled with separation during this pandemic,” said Douglas A. Winkelhake, division president, hospital operations, Norton Healthcare in the release. “Hopefully these new guidelines will help everyone, though we know there are still instances in which families may not be able to visit due to treatments that create a situation in which COVID-19 is more likely to be spread.”
Cafeterias at Norton medical facilities also have reopened to 60% occupancy and require occupants to be masked when not eating.
Visitors will be asked to receive and wear a visitor's pass while in the hospital. And anyone who is not feeling well is asked not to accompany patients. To read the full visitation policy, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.