LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As local hospitals and doctors see an increase in flu cases, vaccines are being offered for free this weekend.
Norton Community Medical Associates — at 1720 West Broadway, suite 107, near the YMCA — is giving flu shots from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Those wishing to get a vaccine don't need an appointment for the clinic. Flu shots will be given to those 6 months and older. Those 17 and younger have to have a parent or guardian present to get a vaccine.
Insurance isn't needed, but organizers said to bring your insurance card if you have one.
COVID-19 booster shots will also be available.
If you're unable to make it to the clinic, click here to find a vaccination location near you.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.