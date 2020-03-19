LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that an 8-month-old in Kentucky has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The diagnosis leaves many area parents concerned about their own little ones. But health experts emphasize that this is a very rare case, and babies, children and teens fare far better than adults against the virus.
"What we know about this virus is, in children, it doesn't seem to cause a lot of problems," said Dr. Kris Bryant, an infectious disease specialist for Norton Pediatric. "Some children who get it have no symptoms at all. Most children have mild symptoms."
The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. Parents should treat the virus like any other seasonal illness, or the flu. Doctors are asking people to stay away from the ER if they are only experiencing minor symptoms. Treat normal coughs and runny noses at home. Call the doctor if a fever won't break.
Even though children fare well against COVID-19, it's possible they can transfer it to more vulnerable adults.
Dr. Bryant offered some tips to curb the spread:
"Really good hand washing after dealing with used tissues, cleaning surfaces, not sharing personal items like towels," she said. "Those are the practical things parents can do. Maybe you're used to, at dinner, sharing food and people taking bites off of each others' plates. Now is not the time to be doing that."
Beshear says the 8-month-old who tested positive is in good condition, and did not require hospitalization. Instead, the child is being cared for at home.
The Centers for Disease Control says no one under the age of 19 has died from COVID-19.
