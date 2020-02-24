LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Cancer Institute is transforming the look of radiation treatment to make it a little less scary for kids.
Ten-year-old Adalyn Duvall is one of the many kids who have to go to Norton for radiation treatment.
"It's kinda scary because I don't really know what they're going to do," Duvall said.
She has a condition that's also scary, an arteriovenus malformation, which is a tangle of arteries that causes blood to seep into the brain.
"I've never heard of this condition before. This is the very first time. So, of course, as a mother, you start terrified," Adalyn's mom, Ashley Duvall, said.
Adding to that fear is having to wear a mask during the radiation treatment.
Wendy Noack, a radiation therapist at Norton, said radiation patients have to wear the masks to keep them still.
But recently, kids have started to see the masks differently.
Noack, who also is an artist, decided to put her talents to work by turning the masks into something fun by painting them with something kids like.
For Adalyn, that something is "Star Wars."
"It was really special to me because my favorite 'Star Wars' character is Rey, and Rey is on there," Adalyn said.
Her mom said Adalyn was thrilled with the mask.
"It instantly went from fear to a big smile on her face," she said.
Noack said each mask takes about four to five hours to make, but in all of her years as an artist, she said this is the most special project she's ever been a part of.
"I think the kids do get a kick out of something that, the last time they saw it, was kind of scary, and now it's their favorite character," she said.
Ashley Duvall said that sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference.
"To see that smile on that day before she goes in for radiation completely makes all the difference," the mother said.
The masks have inspired Adalyn to give back. She, too, is an artist, and said that just like Noack, she's going to come up with some way she can do something special with her talents for kids.
