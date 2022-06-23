LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 vaccines will be available for kids as young as 6 months old starting Friday, June 24.
Norton Children's Hospital said vaccines for children as young as 6 months will be available at Norton Children's pediatrician offices.
A vaccine clinic will also be held on Saturday, June 25, for the new age group. That will take place at Norton Audubon at One Audubon Plaza Drive in Louisville's Poplar Level neighborhood.
You can schedule an appointment beginning on Friday by clicking here.
