LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of cyclists rode through Louisville as part of Bike to Beat Cancer on Saturday.
Nearly 1,000 cyclists biked between five and 100 miles for the 15th annual event, which benefits Norton Cancer Institute and Norton Children's Cancer Institute.
The funds raised provide research, prevention, early detection programs and patient support. It also supports those who are on their own cancer journey and remembers people who have died.
Volunteers lined the course to provide water and to ensure the ride went smoothly.
"Norton Commons has our 5-mile route all the way to 15, 35, 65, 100 so anywhere from Jefferson County, Oldham County, Shelby County and back," said Anne Cannon, an event organizer.
A Survivor's Parade was held before the race started.
Over the last 14 years, the event has raised more than $5.8 million. As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, this year's event had raised $571,920.
