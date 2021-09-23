LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some new mothers and fathers got a lesson Thursday on how to properly install a car seat.
Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness is checking car seats for free at the Jeffersonville Fire Department as part of Child Passenger Safety Week.
Norton officials said more than 50% of car seats are installed incorrectly, and having a child properly restrained reduces the risk of death or injury by 71%.
"The most common mistake that we see is people not using the right seat," said Jessica Papenhaus, certified child passenger safety technician. "It might be an expired seat, the child is too tall or weighs too much for the seat."
Appointments are available for free every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, email NCPW@nortonhealthcare.org.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.