LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has acquitted a man previous accused of a murder on a TARC bus.
The jury handed its verdict down Thursday to Lawrence Williamson in Jefferson Circuit Court.
Williamson was on trial for the murder of Michael Bennett. It happened on a bus at the corner of South Fourth and West Market streets in December 2018. That's near the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
Police said Bennett got into a fight on the bus and was shot several times. He died at the hospital several weeks later.
