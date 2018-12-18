LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man known as the Norton Commons "Pink Panther bandit" pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.
Investigators say 25-year-old Shaquille Youngblood is the man who was captured on surveillance video in November. In the video, he is seen snooping on a front porch and trying the door handle of a home, while ignoring the packages left there.
He was arrested Monday afternoon after neighbors saw him and called police.
A judge ordered him to have no contact with Norton Commons.
He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond.
