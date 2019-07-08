LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man accused of stealing a police cruiser after he was arrested appeared in court on Monday.
A judge entered a not guilty plea for William Baker, 29, in court this morning.
Baker was arrested last Wednesday at a home in Lebanon Junction after police spent weeks looking for him on several warrants.
When a Bullitt County Sheriff's deputy put him in the back of a patrol car, he took off with the car.
He was eventually arrested at gunpoint near the Bullitt County Fairgrounds.
Baker is being held on a $100,000 bond on more than two-dozen charges.
