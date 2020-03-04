LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former juvenile jail employee is facing charges after investigators said he admitted to working somewhere else while on the clock at the jail.
Brian Percentie appeared in Jefferson District Court on Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on charges of theft by deception and official misconduct.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Percentie, a former employee of Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services, was getting paid for his job even when he wasn't there working. Instead, police said he was working miles away at Shaheen's in the Portland neighborhood. They said he was double-dipping, as he was still making pay at the jail while working at the store. That alleged double-dipping took place from January 2017 to June 2019 and cost the city of Louisville $2,500, according to investigators.
When confronted, he allegedly admitted to police that he also worked security at Mall St. Matthews during that same time period.
A spokesperson from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office said Percentie resigned from the jail in December.
City leaders said departments like the jail need to keep a closer eye on payrolls to make sure these things don't happen.
