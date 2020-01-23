LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a man accused of driving a stolen car the wrong way and slamming into a police cruiser.
Arion Hambric appeared in court Thursday morning to answer to charges including receipt of stolen property, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
Police say when officers spotted him in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, he took off.
Officers say Hambric ran several red lights and stop signs before turning the wrong way on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Police say he then hit two cars.
An officer tried to get Hambric's car onto the curb to end the chase, but Hambric ended up slamming into the police vehicle instead at the intersection of South 9th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Police say Hambric and a juvenile tried to run, but both were arrested.
The juvenile was not identified, as juvenile records are sealed.
