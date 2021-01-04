LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of selling a teenage girl for sex appeared before a judge Monday morning.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of 34-year-old Chris Bauda. He's facing charges of human trafficking as well as engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.
Police say he sold a teenage girl for sex in three different states.
Detectives say they connected Bauda to the victim through his phone, social media and online sex ads.
An arrest warrant says Bauda also tried selling an underage girl to an undercover police officer for $100.
Bauda was also charged in a similar case with a separate victim in June.
A judge has ordered him to stay off social media.
