LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a man accused of downloading child pornography online.
Kevin Davis, age 41, was arraigned Wednesday morning. Police say he shared images of exploited children online.
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes branch investigated Davis.
Louisville Metro Police arrested him Tuesday after they allegedly found child porn on devices at his house.
Davis is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing child pornography. His bond was set at $75,000.
