LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a Louisville man accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this week.
Justin Robinson, age 25, went before a judge for the first time Thursday morning.
He was arrested Tuesday night. Police believe he shot and killed 24-year-old Devante Wollam earlier that day.
It happened in Pleasure Ridge Park at the Walnut Grove Apartments on Clover Street near Dixie Highway and East Rockford Lane.
Another person was also shot, but is expected to recover.
Robinson is charged with murder, assault, and wanton endangerment. He's expected back in court on Dec, 26.
