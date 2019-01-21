LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with murder after a shooting on a TARC bus tried to get the judge to release him on home incarceration Monday morning, but the judge refused.
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of 65-year-old Lawrence Williamson Monday as he appeared before a judge at Metro Corrections. He was arrested on Saturday.
Police say he shot 42-year-old Michael Bennett several times on a bus on Dec. 23, near the intersection of South 4th Street and West Market Street outside the Louisville International Convention Center.
Police say the two got into a fight on the bus before Bennett was shot. He died at the hospital, about three weeks later.
In court Monday, Williamson shook his head when the judge asked if he understood his charges.
The judge declined to grant home incarceration for Williamson, despite his attorney's claim that he was a "low-to-medium" risk to the public.
