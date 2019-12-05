LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two Scott County, Indiana, deputies arrested for having and dealing illegal steroids and testosterone appeared in court Thursday morning.
Former Scott County Reserve Officer Phil Thomas faced a judge this morning for an initial hearing for drug-related charges where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
He was arrested and fired from the department last week after an investigation found that he had illegal steroids and testosterone in his house.
He also admitted to injecting the drugs about 75 times into fellow officer Joe Baker.
Baker was also arrested last week after another officer turned him in.
That prompted an undercover Indiana State Police investigation where Baker was allegedly caught in the act selling $200 worth of steroids to an officer in his police car.
Baker hasn't officially been fired yet, but the Scott County sheriff has started the paperwork to have a merit board decide the fate of his career.
Thomas did not speak to the media after his court appearance. He faces one felony charge and one misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be back in court at the end of January.
Baker is scheduled to be in court next week for his first hearing.
