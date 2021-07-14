LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of slamming a truck into the front of Louisville's jail Tuesday afternoon faced a judge Wednesday morning.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Perez, on two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief.
Police say Perez rammed into a pillar between the entrance and the exit doors at Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday, prompting police to shut down several blocks surrounding the building at the intersection of South 6th Street and West Liberty Street.
Now now he's locked up inside the jail, after police say an off-duty officer who saw the crash while walking near the jail said it was intentional.
A MetroSafe supervisor said no injuries were reported.
Steve Durham, assistant director of Louisville Metro Corrections, said the truck hit near the front door of the building. Court documents say the damages are estimated to be over $1,000.
"At the time, no one was coming in or leaving the building," he said.
The Spanish phrase "Patria Y Vida," had been spray painted on the side of the truck. Translated into English, it means, "Homeland and Life." It's the name of a song that, according to NPR, has become a rallying cry of protesters in Cuba.
Police have not said if the phrase is in any way connected to the crash and they're still unsure of a motive.
Court documents say Perez refused to speak with officers on the scene, but he did talk with a corrections officer because the officer is also Cuban.
Speaking through a translator Wednesday morning, Perez addressed a Jefferson District Judge Katie King.
"Yes, I do have the intention to hire my own attorney, and I also have my human rights," he said, through a translator.
Perez tried to speak toward the end of his arraignment, but Judge King ordered the translator not to interpret his words, since they could be used against him.
"Sir, your bond is $100,000," King said. "I'm going to leave it as set, given the allegations. I deem you a danger at this point."
Perez is due back in court next week.
