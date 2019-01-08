LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect accused of killing a 66-year-old Louisville man last summer appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.
William Cissell is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Wyatt, who was found dead in Farnsley-Moreman Landing Park in June.
Police say Cissell took Wyatt's vehicle and belongings before he shot him. Wyatt's vehicle was found near where Cissell was living at the time.
In court Tuesday morning, Cissell faced charges of murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence. A not guilty plea was entered on Cissell's behalf, and a judge agreed to appoint a public defender to represent him.
"Sir, given the nature of these allegations, I think the bond is appropriately set at $100,000 dollars," the judge told him. "You are ordered to have no contact with the victim's family or the place of violation."
Cissell is scheduled to be back in court next week.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.