LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men accused of being involved in a massive Jeffersontown drug bust were scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning.
The men were arrested in October. Police say they found Patrick O'Bryan, Frank McKinney and Colsen Romoser in O'Bryan's Jeffersontown home with 860 pounds of marijuana, along with steroids, cocaine and 20 guns. Those men appeared in Jefferson District Court Tuesday morning on charges of drug trafficking.
The bust was part of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. O'Bryan is currently in federal custody, facing federal charges.
During the court hearing, Jefferson District Judge Katie King agreed to release O'Bryan's bond on the state charges on one condition.
"I'm going to ROR on the condition that he remain in federal custody," she said. "If he's released from federal custody, I would ask that some kind of bond be put back on the case."
Officials say it's possible O'Bryan's state charges could be consolidated into his federal charges.
As the DEA continued its investigation, it found two additional men -- Josh Andress and Karl Calloway -- were involved. Hearings on the state charges for McKinney, Romoser, Andress and Calloway are expected to continue at the Hall of Justice over the next month.
