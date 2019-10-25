LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed to death in Valley Station early Thursday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Ashton.
The announcement came hours after the two men accused of killing him appeared before a judge.
Griffin Hardwick and Phillip Patterson are charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence evidence.
Police were called to the 10300 block of Greentree Lane, near Valley Station Road and Dixie Highway, at about 3 a.m. Thursday. That's where officers found Ashton, who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Hardwick and Patterson were arrested for the crime on Thursday. A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of each of them Friday morning.
A judge set Hardwick's bond at $100,000 and Patterson's at $50,000.
Both are scheduled to be back in court next month.
