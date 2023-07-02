LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fast boats, good food and tons of racing fans packed the riverfront Sunday in Madison, Indiana.
It's an annual tradition filled with tons of excitement as thousands gathered to watch boats glide across the Ohio River for the Madison Regatta.
"There is nothing like it I mean the roar," spectator Don Heiberman said.
The final day of Madison Regatta hydroplane races took place July 2, 2023 on the Ohio River in Madison, Indiana. (WDRB photo)
"Tradition, I believe its tradition and family," spectator Kendra Perry said.
The event brings thousands to Madison, Indiana. The Madison Regatta has continued for more than 70 years, bringing out fans as young as seven years old
The boats are capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. You can even feel the roar in your chest.
Sunday marked the last day of racing but organizers said they hit a few bumps along the way
"It has been a rough one," Regatta President Jak McCormick said. "We had some storms Friday that held us up and Saturday morning we had lighting all day."
"If you would have asked me yesterday morning if we were running boats, I would have said no way," McCormick said.
Despite weather delays, boats still managed to zoom across the river, getting a perfect score from fans
"Right now I would rate it an eight but at the end, it will probably be a 10," 8-year-old Calvin Walsh said.
