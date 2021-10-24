LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville salon held a special event on Sunday for man's best friend.
NOVA Salon hosted a cut-a-thon for Louisville Metro Animal Services and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
People could stop for a free, dry haircut for a minimum $20 donation from noon to 5 p.m.
All proceeds went to the two Louisville animal organizations. Customers could also bring their dogs along and snag some NOVA bandanas for their furry friends.
NOVA has hosted cut-a-thons before, but this was the first time one was held in support of animal causes.
Organizers say some stopped in to donate without needing a haircut.
"To us, that is great because it means people care about the topic," NOVA Salon co-owner Maria Pollard said. "They care about the cause and they want to support as much as they can and they had that vehicle today through our cut-a-thon."
