LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- November was the 22nd month in a row with double-digit homicides in Louisville, according to the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
Data from Game Changers shows there were more than a dozen juveniles (17 years old or younger) that became homicide victims in 2020. In 2021, there have been more than 20 juvenile homicide victims.
"It's bad. I mean, there's no other way to describe that," 2X said. "We cannot dismiss the overwhelming number of juveniles, 17 and under, that have been impacted in the last 23 months."
In December 2020, 17-year-old Jamya Lewis was shot off South Third Street, near M Street. She later died at the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Lewis was one of more than 20 homicide victims that month.
"My life hasn't been the same since I lost my child," said Lewis' mother, Jameca English.
Dec. 2 will mark one year since Lewis' death. English said she's now ready to speak about her daughter, describing Lewis as smart, protective and loveable.
"She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time around the wrong people," English said.
English said Lewis graduated early from Male High School and became a student at Western Kentucky University with the goal to become a nurse.
"She was my everything," English said. "She was an amazing person, and I feel like she didn't deserve this. She didn't deserve this at all. She had so much life ahead of her."
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said Lewis' case is still open, and the investigation is active. English said she has not heard of any suspects or arrests.
"I want justice and some type of peace," she said. "Hopefully, one day."
English said her heart breaks for the other parents who have experienced a similar loss.
"I would never of thought this would be me," she said. "I know it's hard for the rest of the parents who have lost their children to gun violence."
In late November 2021, the city surpassed 2020's record number of homicides, which was 173.
Anyone with information on any case, including Lewis', can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.