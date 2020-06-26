LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local health expert says now is the time to get your kids used to wearing a mask, before they're required to do it at school.
According to the state's "Health at School" guidelines, students will have to wear a mask any time they move throughout their school and in smaller classrooms where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible. Students will also be expected to wear masks on buses to and from school.
Dr. Monalisa Tailor with Norton Community Medical Associates has one big tip for getting your children to embrace their masks: find something they're actually excited about wearing.
"If you can find a mask for your child or make a mask for your child that they appreciate or shares their favorite character, they're probably going to be more likely to wear it," Tailor said, "because, 'I want to show off that I can wear Minnie Mouse or Elsa or Paw Patrol' or whoever."
To further combat the spread of COVID-19, Tailor also recommends washing masks frequently.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.