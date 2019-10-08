LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal accident investigators still can't say what caused a deadly pipeline blast in central Kentucky.
In August, a woman was killed and six others were injured when a natural gas line exploded in Lincoln County.
On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report that gave more specifics about the accident.
The NTSB says the explosion destroyed five homes, damaged 14, and burned about 30-acres of land.
Investigators say they plan to study pieces of the destroyed pipe and the gas company's maintenance records, next.
