LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal accident investigators still can't say what caused a deadly pipeline blast in central Kentucky.

In August, a woman was killed and six others were injured when a natural gas line exploded in Lincoln County.

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report that gave more specifics about the accident.

The NTSB says the explosion destroyed five homes, damaged 14, and burned about 30-acres of land.

Investigators say they plan to study pieces of the destroyed pipe and the gas company's maintenance records, next.

