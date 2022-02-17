LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is putting an extension on National Margarita Day by making it a week-long celebration.
Galaxie Bar's Margarita Week will run from Feb. 22-26. Galaxie Bar is located in NuLu on East Market Street.
Each day from 3-6 p.m., a different margarita will be 50% off.
Additional margaritas made available during the week are strawberry thai basil, grilled pineapple mezcal, watermelon with cucumber and mint, blackberry peach anejo and mango habanero.
Galaxie Bar is open 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday through Thursday and closes at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
