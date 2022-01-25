LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NuLu Bock Fest will return this spring after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.
The celebration is set for 12-6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, along the 600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street. It's free to attend.
Bock Fest will return this year with all the favorites: goat racing, craft breweries and a sausage-cooking contest.
The goats will be blessed at noon, after which there will be seven races in different divisions. The goats race from Nanny Goat Strut Alley to Billy Goat Strut Alley on Clay Street.
Bulleit Bourbon will have specialty cocktails and mixed drinks for sale.
For more information, including Bock Fest events leading up to the main festival, click here.
