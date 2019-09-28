LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Nulu Festival celebrated its 11th year in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
The street festival brought visitors from all around to East Market Street for a full day of live local music, vendors, food and family friendly activities.
Nulu Festival is a chance for people to learn more about the local businesses in the area and to celebrate the community's continued growth.
"We get to see all of these different people and vendors," a festivalgoer said. "I didn't even know a lot of these businesses were even down here."
The event was free to attend and takes place every year on the last Saturday of September.
