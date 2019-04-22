LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are now 20 confirmed mumps cases at Indiana University in Bloomington.
The school posted an update about the outbreak Monday on its official Twitter account.
The school also posted information on Twitter about how people can protect themselves from the illness.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three or more cases is considered an outbreak.
Indiana University also dealt with a mumps outbreak in 2016, when there were 74 confirmed cases of the illness. Indiana law says students are required to show proof of being vaccinated by the end of their first semester; however, people can still contract the illness despite being vaccinated.
Officials say the first two cases of the illness in the current outbreak were student roommates living in off-campus housing. Several other infected students are members of a fraternity, but authorities have not identified the fraternity.
Indiana is ranked among the top 10 states infected so far this year.
Symptoms of the illness include fever, headache, swollen glands, loss of appetite and muscle aches. Health officials say most people who are infected usually recover in about two weeks.
The school says more students will likely be infected before the semester comes to an end.
