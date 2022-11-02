LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn.
The numbers are: 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play of 2.
The cash option for the jackpot is $596.7 million, making it the second largest jackpot in history.
The winner can choose the cash option or the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large. Under the plan, winners will receive an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year until finally reaching the $1.2 billion total.
No one has won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3 — resulting in 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
All that losing has let the Powerball jackpot grow to be the fourth-largest in U.S. history. If no one wins Wednesday night, the jackpot could become the largest ever, topping a $1.586 billion Powerball prize won by three ticket holders in 2016.
Officials urge anyone lucky enough to win a Powerball jackpot to consult a financial adviser -- while keeping that valuable ticket safe -- before showing up at a lottery office for an oversized check.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
If no one hits the jackpot Wednesday night, the payout will grow once again.
