LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's $625 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.
The numbers are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4.
The cash payout option is estimated at $299.8 million, Kentucky Lottery officials said in a news release.
There are nine ways to win the Powerball:
- Match 5 + Powerball = $625 million jackpot
- Match 5 + No Match = $1,000,000
- Match 4 + Powerball = $50,000
- Match 4 + No Match = $100
- Match 3 + Powerball = $100
- Match 3 + No Match = $7
- Match 2 + Powerball = $7
- Match 1 + Powerball = $4
- No Match + Powerball = $4
Lottery officials urge players to double check their tickets after a drawing.
If no one hits the jackpot Monday night, the payout will grow once again.
For more information and to check your numbers, click here.
