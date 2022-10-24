POWERBALL - KY LOTTERY TICKET -.jpg

Powerball ticket from the Kentucky Lottery.  (WDRB File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's $625 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4.

The cash payout option is estimated at $299.8 million, Kentucky Lottery officials said in a news release.

There are nine ways to win the Powerball:

  • Match 5 + Powerball = $625 million jackpot
  • Match 5 + No Match = $1,000,000
  • Match 4 + Powerball = $50,000
  • Match 4 + No Match = $100
  • Match 3 + Powerball = $100
  • Match 3 + No Match = $7
  • Match 2 + Powerball = $7
  • Match 1 + Powerball = $4
  • No Match + Powerball = $4

Lottery officials urge players to double check their tickets after a drawing. 

If no one hits the jackpot Monday night, the payout will grow once again. 

For more information and to check your numbers, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags