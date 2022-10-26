LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Wednesday night's $700 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.
The numbers are: 19 36 37 46 56 with a Powerball of 24 and a Power Play of 2.
The cash payout option is estimated at $335.7 million, Kentucky Lottery officials said.
There are nine ways to win the Powerball:
- Match 5 + Powerball = $700 million jackpot
- Match 5 + No Match = $1,000,000
- Match 4 + Powerball = $50,000
- Match 4 + No Match = $100
- Match 3 + Powerball = $100
- Match 3 + No Match = $7
- Match 2 + Powerball = $7
- Match 1 + Powerball = $4
- No Match + Powerball = $4
Lottery officials urge players to double check their tickets after a drawing.
The jackpot rose to $700 million, the eighth largest lottery prize, after no one hit Monday night's $625 million jackpot.
If no one hits the jackpot Wednesday night, the payout will grow once again.
For more information and to check your numbers, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.