LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The numbers were drawn late Friday night for the massive Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are 3-20-46-59-63 with a Mega Ball of 13.
The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.
Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.
The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $486 million.
If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.