LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Wednesday night's estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
The numbers are: 7-10-11-13-24 with a Powerball of 24 and a Power Play of 2X
To check your tickets, click here.
Wednesday's jackpot is the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Powerball number drawn, they have the option of taking the $1 billion prize in yearly increments paid out over 29 years or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.
The jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn Monday. It will continue to grow until someone wins.
The odds of winning a jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November 2022.
No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
