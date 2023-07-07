LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Friday's estimated $450 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are: 8-10-17-55-66
Mega Ball: 3
Megaplier: 3X
To check your numbers, click here.
The cash option for the winner would be $225.6 million.
If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at 11 p.m.
There hasn't been a winner since April 18, when the winning ticket was sold in New York.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold to support causes and retailer commissions. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.
