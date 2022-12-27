LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $565 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are: 9-13-36-59-61 Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 30.
Lottery officials announced the jackpot estimate late Monday, which would be an estimated $293 million if delivered in cash, after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday.
Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery's top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.
Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.
The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.