LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.
The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2.
The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million.
Officials urge anyone lucky enough to win a Powerball jackpot to consult a financial adviser -- while keeping that valuable ticket safe -- before showing up at a lottery office for an oversized check.
If no one hits the jackpot Monday night, the payout will grow.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
