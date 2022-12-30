LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3
To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 11 p.m.
The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million.
No one won the lottery game's top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night.
The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. So far, that big winner hasn't stepped forward to claim the prize.
The reason for all the big prizes is simple — long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week.
The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.
The advertised jackpot of $640 million is for a winner who opts to be paid with an annuity, doled out through annual payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, with for Friday's drawing will be an estimated $328.3 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.