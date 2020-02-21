LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has taken a big step to address the nursing shortage.
On Friday, it dedicated its renovated simulation lab at its nursing school. U of L said the lab will give students more opportunities for hands-on clinical learning.
The renovation is a partnership between U of L, Trilogy Health Services and the Bufford Family Foundation.
As part of the partnership, Trilogy employees will be given priority admission to the U of L nursing school.
U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said the lab will give students "a chance to develop critical thinking skills, to make their mistakes in a safe environment where they can learn and be more confident about what they're doing."
Trilogy Health Services also will provide scholarships and part-time, flexible hours to its employees who meet requirements for admission to the U of L nursing school.
