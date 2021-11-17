LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soccer is attracting fans from all over the country to Lynn Family Stadium.
The Chicago Red Stars will play the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League championship on Saturday in Louisville.
As of Wednesday night, around 9,600 tickets have already been sold for this weekend.
"I think this will set a great example for Louisville for the league. That people are coming to Louisville for the first time from so many different states and people have purchased from more than 30 states, tickets to come here," Jonathan Lintner, vice president of communications for the team, said.
A free block party will also be happening in Butchertown on Friday, where fans can get autographs from players.
Fans are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the block party to support the Dare to Care Food Bank.
