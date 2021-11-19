LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soccer fans and the community of Louisville attended the kickoff event for the 2021 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship, set to be held Saturday afternoon at Lynn Stadium.
A block party was held in the parking lot adjacent to the Butchertown Market Building on Story Avenue on Friday night.
The event offered free food, live music, as well as a chance to meet some NWSL players and get their autographs.
"What we're trying to do is inspire younger soccer players,” said Brian Gordon, NWSL’s Managing Director of Marketing. "We want them to be the next national player, the next national team player, the next NWSL All-Stars."
Soccer players like Ava Klaus, 14, and her 12-year-old sister Kayla and their parents had to be there.
"We're really big soccer fans,” said Ava. “We've been for a very long time, and we also play for Racing Louisville Academy."
In its second year, LouCity/Racing Academy offers a pathway from the start of a player's career all the way to the professional level. The sisters say they practice hard in hopes of one day being an inspiration just like their soccer heroes.
"It's been our dream to be in the NWSL,” Kayla said. “Seeing the players that we've dreamed of being and getting their autographs and seeing that it's really real – we can be those players easily too."
The party also included activities such as cornhole, soccer skills tests and a balloon artist.
Fans were also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the block party or make a small monetary donation to support the Dare to Care Food Bank.
All of the food and funds collected goes directly to the nonprofit dedicated to assisting local food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens in distributing food to the Louisville community.
There was something for everyone at this family-friendly event prior Saturday's championship game, which is nearly sold out.
Nearly 10,000 tickets have already been sold for a stadium that holds 11,600.
To purchase tickets for the NWSL Championship: Chicago Red Stars vs Washington Spirit, CLICK HERE.
Related Story:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.