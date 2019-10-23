LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is looking for a large Christmas tree to light up Jefferson Square Park this holiday season.
According to a release from Louisville Metro Parks, the tree "should be a spruce or fir, about 40 feet tall, healthy and well-shaped." The city will cut and transport the tree to its spot downtown in time for Light Up Louisville, which is scheduled for Nov. 29. The tree donor will be a featured guest at the Light Up Louisville sponsor reception and the Light Up celebration.
If you're interested in donating a tree, call Metro 311 or Louisville Parks and Recreation at (502)-574-7275.
"This tree will be the centerpiece of Light Up Louisville and the city’s month-long celebration of the holidays," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in the news release. "We’ve been blessed with good luck in finding the perfect Christmas tree every year. If you believe you have one that fits the bill, please give us a call."
